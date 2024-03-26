NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 3.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

