NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Barclays

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $142.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NKE. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.11.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.1 %

NKE opened at $93.77 on Monday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $103.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.9% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.