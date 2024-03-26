NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

