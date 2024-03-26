NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NL opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $346.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.46 and a beta of 0.63. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%.

NL Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -799.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NL Industries by 88.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in NL Industries by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NL Industries by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

