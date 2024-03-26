Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,488 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.