Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 248 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average of $129.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $233.42.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

