Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 4,637 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,337 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 176,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 210,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,776 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

