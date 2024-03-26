Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of First Bancorp worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 19.06%. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Bancorp

First Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.