Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.23. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on HIW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

