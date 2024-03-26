Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GL opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.95.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

