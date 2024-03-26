Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,680 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,149,000 after purchasing an additional 781,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,352 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 94.8% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after buying an additional 3,430,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 12.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,211,000 after buying an additional 598,230 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $93,562.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,424,235.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $93,562.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,235.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 519,087 shares of company stock worth $58,139,690. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $137.82 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.38, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.53.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

Read Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.