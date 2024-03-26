Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $273.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.14. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

