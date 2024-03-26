Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.95 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $373,796,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 288.9% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $270.53 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.05 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.09 and a 200-day moving average of $246.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

