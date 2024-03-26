Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,128 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.