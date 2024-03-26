Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Now Covered by Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.