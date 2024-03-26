Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Insider Michael D. Keller Sells 3,145 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nucor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $198.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.05 and a 200-day moving average of $168.54.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Nucor

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,631,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,747,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 21,987.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 526,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NUE

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.