Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Tyler Wall Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Nutanix Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NTNX opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -176.72 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $66.99.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.
