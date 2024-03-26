Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.43.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTR

Nutrien Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.