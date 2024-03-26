Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

NCDL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCDL opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

