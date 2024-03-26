NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 112.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 251,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $124,360,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $258.50 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

