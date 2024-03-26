NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 14,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $258.50 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $743.67 and a 200-day moving average of $562.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.