Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT) Insider Stephen Walker Purchases 17,500 Shares

Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Walker purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £2,450 ($3,096.17).

Stephen Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Stephen Walker acquired 17,500 shares of Ocean Harvest Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £2,100 ($2,653.86).

Ocean Harvest Technology Group Price Performance

Ocean Harvest Technology Group stock opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Tuesday. Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.80. The company has a market capitalization of £18.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00.

Ocean Harvest Technology Group Company Profile

Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, sourcing, processing, and marketing of seaweed blend ingredients for the animal feed market in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Bovine products to increase milk and milk fat, and protein yields; poultry products to improve feed conversion efficiency and reduce mortality in growing and laying birds; swine products use in piglets fed antibiotic-free or antibiotics, and low-ZnO; Aqua products for use in salmon and other finfish to improve fish performance and reduce mortality; equine products for use in stallions and mares to improve fertility horses; and pet products used as a low-arsenic and iodine replacement for kelp to improve gut health.

