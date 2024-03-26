OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) CEO Matthew W. Foehr Acquires 225,000 Shares of Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,167,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,908,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,687.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OmniAb Price Performance

Shares of OABI opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $617.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OmniAb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,869,000 after acquiring an additional 155,464 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,908,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OmniAb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,195,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OmniAb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 80,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OABI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OABI

OmniAb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.