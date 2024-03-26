OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.09

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $11.80. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 4,413 shares traded.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.
