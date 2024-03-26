OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 7,412,613 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

