O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,072.24.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,137.07 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $811.18 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,060.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $985.21.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

