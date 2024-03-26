Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Up 1.0 %
ONVO stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.90. Organovo has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.33.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 182.88% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
