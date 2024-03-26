Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Up 1.0 %

ONVO stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.90. Organovo has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 182.88% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

About Organovo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 73,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Articles

