Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.85

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $13.81. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 167,373 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $507.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $4,831,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $2,698,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 568,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 444,573 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Stories

