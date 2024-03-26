Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.25

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.25 and traded as high as $6.40. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 319,706 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OSG

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Overseas Shipholding Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,268,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $890,000. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,975,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 119,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,020,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,431,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Get Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.