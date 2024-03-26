Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,700,167 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.96% of Devon Energy worth $278,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DVN opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.