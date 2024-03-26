Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.82% of Cheniere Energy worth $332,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $160.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.83. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.