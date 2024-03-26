Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,796 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Zoom Video Communications worth $131,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of -0.06.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,061,235.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,061,235.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,746.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,075 shares of company stock worth $4,534,500. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

