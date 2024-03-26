Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 2,659,323 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1,543.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659,323 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of QUALCOMM worth $409,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

