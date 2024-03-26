Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 488,958 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 405.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,958 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $22,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

