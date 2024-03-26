Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 585,348 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.05% of EQT worth $166,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

EQT Stock Up 1.3 %

EQT stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

