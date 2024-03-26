Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,778 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $39,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $88.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.