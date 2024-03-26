Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,749,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,909,597 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Cisco Systems worth $391,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

