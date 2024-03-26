Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $33,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

