Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 56,848 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,592,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,848 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.37% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $137,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 439,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,821,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

