Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 202,369 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.75% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $138,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.47 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.