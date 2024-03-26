Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.05% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $967.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.87. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,371 shares of company stock worth $459,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

