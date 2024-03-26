PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.91 million. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 170,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

