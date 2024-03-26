Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Down 7.6 %

PCYG opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $288.07 million, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

