Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00.

Darren Robert Smart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.66, for a total transaction of C$223,304.50.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$42.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland Co. has a 12-month low of C$30.29 and a 12-month high of C$47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.15.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$8.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.3015038 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.08.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

