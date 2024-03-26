Patton Fund Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $743.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $258.50 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

