Payoneer Global’s (PAYO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,569,986.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at $15,569,986.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,482 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Payoneer Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Payoneer Global by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

