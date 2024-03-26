PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Shares of PENN opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $31.63.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

