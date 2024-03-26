PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PFSI stock opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $94.78.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $225,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at $625,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $225,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at $625,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,113,545.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,547 shares of company stock worth $7,555,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $248,250,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

