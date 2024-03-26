PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 184.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $172.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

