Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,148,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.68% of Permian Resources worth $397,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,658,000 after buying an additional 1,708,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $100,979,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,121,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,889,000 after purchasing an additional 586,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 14.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,694,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,459,000 after purchasing an additional 870,496 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,925,918 shares of company stock valued at $516,919,777. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PR opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

